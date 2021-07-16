ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Michael Waterman Sells 94,086 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Waterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64.

ACVA opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $72,199,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $48,240,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $42,661,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $38,071,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $32,909,000. 13.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

