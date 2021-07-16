Adalta Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 188.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $9,120,000. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

NASDAQ WISH traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,734,296. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a PE ratio of -1.72. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $214,178.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 76,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $855,740.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,748 shares in the company, valued at $855,740.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 961,415 shares of company stock worth $8,646,708. 32.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

