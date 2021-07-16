Adalta Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of QuickLogic worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the 1st quarter worth $1,120,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,722 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. 340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,313. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.44. QuickLogic Co. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 111.00% and a negative return on equity of 70.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

