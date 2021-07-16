Adalta Capital Management LLC Makes New $148,000 Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 846,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,572,000 after acquiring an additional 216,845 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2,919.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 214,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,139,000 after acquiring an additional 207,115 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $2,110,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.04. 25,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.37. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $122.27. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.87.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,286 shares of company stock worth $4,404,527. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

