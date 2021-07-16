Adalta Capital Management LLC Makes New $703,000 Investment in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 78,708 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,377,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period.

Shares of TAIL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.94. 202,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76.

