Adalta Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,401 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,191 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 4.0% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $140.24. The company had a trading volume of 190,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,807. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.51 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $158.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.96.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

