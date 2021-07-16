Adalta Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 64,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,180,888.00. Insiders have sold a total of 76,828 shares of company stock worth $2,411,080 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,142. The company has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.