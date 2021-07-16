Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the June 15th total of 112,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 62.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 226.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AE stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36. Adams Resources & Energy has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $325.49 million during the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.53%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.

Separately, TheStreet cut Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

