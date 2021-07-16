ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target Cut to $51.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 124.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ADCT. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.41.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. Analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,965,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,986,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,612,000 after purchasing an additional 898,606 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,630,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,210,000 after purchasing an additional 829,755 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,308,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,398,000 after purchasing an additional 549,624 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 153.8% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 607,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 368,300 shares during the period. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

