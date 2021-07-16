Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Adecco Group stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.38. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21.
Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
About Adecco Group
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.
Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.