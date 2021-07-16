AdEx (ADX) Market Cap Achieves $15.25 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One AdEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048421 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.92 or 0.00803210 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

AdEx Coin Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

