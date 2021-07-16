Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the June 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Adriatic Metals stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.97. Adriatic Metals has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $2.34.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Adriatic Metals in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

