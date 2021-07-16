Advantest Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advantest in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $855.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.39 million. Advantest had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 28.26%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ATEYY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of ATEYY stock opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.26. Advantest has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.79.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

