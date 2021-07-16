Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank cut Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cheuvreux started coverage on Adyen in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Adyen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Adyen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.