Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 43.02% and a negative return on equity of 50.49%.

NASDAQ AEHR traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $3.61. 1,335,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,956. The firm has a market cap of $85.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

