Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) Short Interest Update

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOLS opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. Aeolus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a platform of novel compounds for use in biodefense, fibrosis, oncology, infectious, and central nervous system diseases in the United States. The company develops a class of catalytic antioxidant compounds as medical countermeasures against nuclear, radiological, and chemical weapons, as well as for diseases and disorders of the respiratory system, central nervous system, and oncology.

