Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) Short Interest Update

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AOLS opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. Aeolus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
Aeolus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Aeolus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeolus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.