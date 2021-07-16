Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeva Technologs is building the next-generation of sensing and perception for autonomous vehicles and beyond. Aeva Inc., formerly known as InterPrivate Acquisition Corp., is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AEVA. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

AEVA opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

