Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives $64.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $256,250.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,090.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,307 shares of company stock worth $1,916,704 over the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

