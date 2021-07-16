Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.04.

NYSE:ADC opened at $73.44 on Monday. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 78.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,879 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at $63,357,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 45.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 704,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at $42,735,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.