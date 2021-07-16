Air Canada (ACDVF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 308.33% and a negative net margin of 171.34%. The business had revenue of $575.68 million for the quarter.

ACDVF stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.66. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities upgraded Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

