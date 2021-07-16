Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.84

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 5612577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter worth approximately $513,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter worth approximately $22,213,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter worth approximately $19,734,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter worth approximately $16,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

