Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.53. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.80 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.29% and a negative net margin of 151.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,368,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,868,000 after buying an additional 971,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,182.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 374,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 684,955 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,963.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,447,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,752 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

