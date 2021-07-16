Alane P. Barnes Sells 102,780 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) insider Alane P. Barnes sold 102,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $1,237,471.20.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $15.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.62.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $112,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 307.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.