Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Announces Earnings Results

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

AA opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.24 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,970.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

