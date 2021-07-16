Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

AA stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.24 and a beta of 2.64.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,970.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,639 shares of company stock worth $10,127,456 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

