Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.
AA stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.24 and a beta of 2.64.
In other news, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,970.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,639 shares of company stock worth $10,127,456 in the last 90 days.
About Alcoa
Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.
