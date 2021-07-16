Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ALEC. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. increased their price objective on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.44.

ALEC opened at $33.40 on Monday. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alector will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Alector news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,206.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,984. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Alector by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,258,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,618,000 after buying an additional 1,199,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter worth $20,862,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alector by 819.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after purchasing an additional 845,333 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter worth $12,136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alector by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 567,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

