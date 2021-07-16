Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after TD Securities upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities now has a C$54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$49.00. Alimentation Couche-Tard traded as high as C$48.34 and last traded at C$47.91, with a volume of 326250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$46.41.

ATD.B has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.87.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.57 billion and a PE ratio of 16.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$44.34.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.