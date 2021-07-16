Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ALSMY has been the subject of several other research reports. raised shares of Alstom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Alstom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of ALSMY stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.22. Alstom has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

