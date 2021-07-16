alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €15.00 ($17.65) price target by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AOX. UBS Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.80 ($18.58).

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €16.67 ($19.61) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 5.40. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

