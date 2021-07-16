AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$24.50 to C$32.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AltaGas traded as high as C$26.58 and last traded at C$26.57, with a volume of 56841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.31.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AltaGas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.20.

Get AltaGas alerts:

In other AltaGas news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,172,600.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.03. The stock has a market cap of C$7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 75.97%.

About AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.