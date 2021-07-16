Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Shares Up 10% on Insider Buying Activity

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) shot up 10% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $7.05. 82,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,095,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Specifically, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $687,460.00. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,119,100 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,175.

About Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

