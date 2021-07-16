American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Acquires 1,010 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 66,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 261,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,824,686. The firm has a market cap of $224.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

