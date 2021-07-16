American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Acquires 2,919 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 121,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA:DWX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,164. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.15. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

