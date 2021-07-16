American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 625 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,108,000 after purchasing an additional 466,327 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after purchasing an additional 185,374 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after acquiring an additional 181,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,779,000 after acquiring an additional 169,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $276.23. The company had a trading volume of 61,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,165. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $196.49 and a 52-week high of $280.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

