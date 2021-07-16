American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.02-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.80 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.020-$2.260 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AOUT. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT traded down $5.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,523. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.68. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $64.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

