American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $64.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AOUT stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $36.62.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

