American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $279.45.

NYSE AMT opened at $281.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $283.22. The company has a market capitalization of $127.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,612 shares of company stock worth $17,312,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

