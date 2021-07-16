American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,708 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AWK opened at $166.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.22. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

