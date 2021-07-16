Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 341,369 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $116,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,564,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100,553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after purchasing an additional 412,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $239,058,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $140.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.62. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.07.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total transaction of $1,910,172.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

