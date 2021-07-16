Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $119,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ASML by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in ASML by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in ASML by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of ASML by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Grupo Santander cut ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.00.

Shares of ASML opened at $703.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $674.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $723.01.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

