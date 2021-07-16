Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 314,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $100,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.47.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.14, for a total value of $5,939,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,842 shares of company stock valued at $115,337,418. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $356.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.13. The stock has a market cap of $105.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

