Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $123.91 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 109.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,222,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,741 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $123,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,034,000 after acquiring an additional 718,916 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,623,000 after acquiring an additional 656,662 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5,507.3% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after acquiring an additional 517,795 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,072,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,202,000 after acquiring an additional 409,435 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS opened at $100.62 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $110.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.45.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

