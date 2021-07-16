Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.98% of Wingstop worth $112,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,876,000 after purchasing an additional 111,494 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 310,044 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,098,000 after acquiring an additional 424,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Wingstop by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 677,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,145,000 after acquiring an additional 51,246 shares during the last quarter.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.06.

WING opened at $154.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.82. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 160.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

