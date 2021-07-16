Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $8.76 Million in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 173,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,764,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSY. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,695,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 384,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,397,000 after buying an additional 30,025 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the period.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of GSY remained flat at $$50.48 during trading hours on Friday. 271,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,166. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

