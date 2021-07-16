Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 119,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,678. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.34.

