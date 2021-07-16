Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 12,512 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,512 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,608,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 33,226 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $987,000.

NYSEARCA:FDLO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.40. The company had a trading volume of 36,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,187. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71.

