Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 83,501 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 887.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,501 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

SPYV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.50. 47,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,656. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

