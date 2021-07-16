Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 8,893 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.43.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.50. 145,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,434,438. The company has a market capitalization of $128.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.42.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.