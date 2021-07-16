Ameritas Investment Company LLC Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,406 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.3% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 1,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $360.14. 1,134,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,488,580. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $251.32 and a 12-month high of $365.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.