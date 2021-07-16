Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Yakob Liawatidewi Sells 31,524 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $630,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $190,600.00.

NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.06. 139,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,581. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $103.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

